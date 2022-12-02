On Asom Diwas, 'the architect of Assam' paid rich respects

On the occasion of Assam Day, or “Asom Diwas”, celebrated every year on December 2, tributes poured in for Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha, the first Ahom king. He is hailed as "architect of Assam". The day is also known as "Sukapha Diwas" in honour of the founder of the Ahom kingdom, which lasted nearly 600 years. "On Assam Day, we pay our deepest tribute to Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha, the miner of Greater Assam and the unifier of the greater Assamese," the Assam Police said on Twitter. "On this day, let us take an oath to follow his example to maintain peace, brotherhood and integrity in society, " the post further read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Assam govt gifts e-scooters to 35,800 meritorious students

Many state officials also spoke about the importance of carrying on the legacy of Assam's greatest king, citing his principles of maintaining peace, brotherhood, and societal integrity. They also emphasised the importance of creating a harmonious and peaceful Assam. The king played an important role in uniting Assam's various ethnic groups by treating them as equals and encouraging intertribal marriage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, and Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi both tweeted to commemorate the special day, paying respects to the Ahom King. "His Majesty Chaolung-Shu-Ka-Pha played a unique role in laying the foundation of Greater Assam and his contribution to the formation of the larger Assamese nation was unforgettable," tweeted the Chief Minister.

The Ahom rule is hailed as golden rule in the history of Assam, they are also credited for keeping the Mughal rulers away.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.