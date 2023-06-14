On BJP's dig at Rahul Gandhi for 'pulling Jack Dorsey strings', Opposition MP's reply
Priyanka Chaturvedi asked whether it's not a spectacular failure of the government that Rahul Gandhi is not even an MP, but still accused of pulling strings.
As the BJP on Tuesday hinted at Rahul Gandhi's role behind Twitter ex-CEO Jack Dorsey's allegation that the Indian government exerted pressure on the microblogging platform during the farmers' protest, opposition MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned whether it is not a ‘spectacular failure’ of PM and the government that Rahul Gandhi holds no position yet controls the strings. The government dismissed Jack Dorsey's claims triggering a fresh war of words between the BJP and the opposition.
BJP's Sambit Patra shared a cartoon in which Rahul Gandhi is seen as a puppeteer with the strings pulling Jack Dorsey. "No points for guessing, we all know who is pulling the strings," Sambit Patra tweeted. "Not an MP, not a minister, not the PM, not the Opposition Party President. Just a citizen and yet can control the strings, as per this tweet. Isn't that a spectacular failure of PM and GoI?!" Shiv Sena (Uddhab Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote.