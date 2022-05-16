Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / On Buddha Purnima, UN chief says 'let's resolve to...'
india news

On Buddha Purnima, UN chief says 'let's resolve to...'

Buddha Purnima is celebrated as it marks the birth of Gautam Buddha and it falls on a full moon day in the month of Vaisakh (April/May) as per the Hindu calendar.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres (AP)
Published on May 16, 2022 03:59 PM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Aryan Prakash

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Monday extended his wishes on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Taking to Twitter, the UN chief expressed his wishes to Buddhists all over the world.

“Best wishes to Buddhists all over the world on Vesak, when we honour the birth, enlightenment and passing of Lord Buddha. On this #VesakDay, let’s resolve to build lives of peace and dignity for all on a healthy planet,” the UN chief wrote on Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

Also read: On Buddha Purnima, PM Modi welcomed at Buddha's birthplace | In pics

Buddha Purnima - also known as Buddha Jayanti or Vaisakhi Buddha Purnima or Vesak, is celebrated as it marks the birth of Gautam Buddha. The festival falls on a full moon day in the month of Vaisakh (April/May) as per the Hindu calendar. The day is marked by prayers and festivities across India, especially in Gaya, Kushinagar, Sikkim, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, and North Bengal. Internationally, it is also celebrated with great fervour in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Tibet and numerous other South East Asian countries including Thailand, Tibet, China, Korea, Laos, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia and Indonesia.

Besides UN secretary general, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama urged people to pay more attention to the words of Gautam Buddha for true peace of mind.

"I respect all religious traditions. They are all of great value because they all teach compassion. However, only the Buddha asks us to examine his teaching in the way that a goldsmith tests the purity of gold. Only the Buddha commands us to do this," he said in a video message.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
buddha purnima un chief antonio guterres
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP