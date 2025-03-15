On cam, man throws explosive at Amritsar temple; cops probe ‘Pakistan ISI’ link

Amritsar temple attack: A grenade attack took place outside Thakur Dwara Temple in Khandwala area of Punjab's Amritsar in the early hours of Saturday, shattering its walls and window panes. Two unidentified assailants arrived at the temple on a bike, lobbed the grenade and fled the scene. (Screengrab/X/@PTI_News)

The incident, which was caught on CCTV, is now being probed for possible links with Pakistan's ISI.

Officials said that no injuries were reported in the incident but, panic among residents due to the explosion was evident.

CCTV footage of the incident shows two unidentified motorbike-borne assailants arriving in front of the Thakur Dwara Mandir, with what seemed like a flag installed on their bike. After this, one of them gets down and scans the building from top to bottom before fiddling with something.

VIDEO:

A while later, the assailant takes step back and throw the grenade at the temple, gets back on the bike and the two flee the scene. Just seconds later, the explosion takes place, resulting in sparks and a fire at the temple front.

Amritsar Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar told news agency ANI that after receiving a call about the incident at around 2 am, a team rushed to the spot. He said that the CCTV footage has been checked and accounts of the residents of the area have also been taken.

Bhullar further made a link to Pakistan's ISI and said that the outfit "lures our youth into creating disturbances in Punjab. We will trace this case within days and take appropriate action. I warn the youth not to ruin their lives...We will catch the culprits soon".

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann also alleged that drones were coming from Pakistan, assuring people that Punjab is safe. State minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also asserted that the situation was under control, saying that the police will catch the persons responsible "within a day".

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Punjab and said that since they came to power in the state, the law and order situation has become terrible. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "All these grenade attacks have happened in a chained way, with some happening on police stations as well... Whereas, the police is busy with the protection of Arvind Kejriwal."

Investigation into the incident is currently underway, with a forensic team also thoroughly checking the temple area.