On camera: Shopkeeper in Noida beaten up for refusing to replace jacket

The CCTV video of a shopkeeper being beaten up with sticks by two customers at a Noida market has gone viral. Police said one of the accused was arrested. The incident took place on Thursday when a woman went to the shop to exchange a jacket which was purchased from the shop. The shopkeeper refused to change it, following which the woman called her husband who came with another man and started beating up the shopkeeper with sticks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The shopkeeper had to be admitted to a hospital because of the serious injury.

Watch

As seen in the video, the attack came all of a sudden when the shopkeeper was dealing with other customers. The man with a stick in his hand started beating up the shopkeeper who tried to shield himself from the attack. The stick broke and a part came off. The second man with a stick was standing by. Another person intervened and stopped the men with sticks, as seen in the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Noida ADCP Ashutosh Dwivedi said a case has been registered against the two men and one has been arrested. "CCTV footage and medical report evidence received," Dwivedi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON