On camera, TRS leader attacks toll plaza staff when asked to pay fee

A video of workers of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) thrashing a staff of a toll plaza following an argument with a local sarpanch over paying the fee is being widely shared on social media.

According to reports, supporters of TRS leader and Nasurullabad sarpanch Pranil Chander attacked the staff at Shadnagar toll plaza and vandalised it when told to pay the fee. The sarpanch reportedly ran out of money in his fast tag account leading to the war of words.

A CCTV footage from the toll plaza shows a worker at the sarpanch talking to the driver of a car in which the sarpanch was sitting. Moments later, the sarpanch comes out and physically abuses the toll plaza staff and soon an scuffle ensues as more men join the fraacas.

As the video went viral, the Shamshabad DCP said a case has registered against both, adding action will be initiated.

"The argument took place between toll plaza employees and TRS sarpanch at Shadnagar toll plaza. We registered cases against both parties as both of them gave complaints. Action will be initiated against people who attacked and vandalised toll plaza," the DCP, R Jagadishwar Reddy, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

