On Delhi blast, Omar Abdullah says people from Kashmir looked at with suspicion: ‘Even driving a vehicle…’

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday voiced concerns over the recent Delhi blast, saying an attempt was being made to create an environment as if all the people from the union territory were guilty. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the 90th meeting of the Jammu Development Authority Board, in Jammu on Thursday. (@CM_JnK/ANI Photo) (@CM_JnK X)

Speaking of the blast — in which the prime suspect was identified as Dr Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama — Omar Abdullah said that the entire population in Kashmir was looked at with suspicion because of the involvement of a few people in the terror attack.

"In the prevailing circumstances, parents will not like to send their children outside. When we are looked at with suspicious eyes from every side, when attempts are made to defame us for someone else's doing, when attempts are made to bring everyone into the ambit of what few people have done, then it is obvious that it becomes difficult for us to leave for outside," Abdullah said at an event in Kulgam.

"Few people are responsible for what happened in Delhi, but a perception is being created that we all are to blame for that and we all are a part of it," he added.

While Dr Umar Un Nabi was behind the wheel of the car that exploded near Red Fort on November 10, his friend Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie from Pulwama and Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather from Anantnag were involved in the "white collar" terror module, which was linked to the Delhi blast.

The chief minister said that even driving a vehicle with J&K registration in Delhi is considered a crime.

"Today, even driving a J-K registration vehicle in Delhi is being seen as a crime. When I do not have many security personnel with me, I myself think whether I should take out my car or not, as I do not know if anyone will stop me and ask me where I was from and why I had come there," he said.

The November 10 blast has claimed 10 lives and triggered a multi-agency investigation involving the Delhi Police Special Cell, NIA and Crime Branch.

Last week, Abdullah, while condemning the attack, said that "not every Kashmiri Muslim was a terrorist" and that "innocent people should not be dragged into it".

"Any amount of condemnation would be too small. No religion allows merciless killings of innocent people. The investigations have been initiated but not every resident of J&K is a terrorist and every resident is not standing with the terrorists," he said.