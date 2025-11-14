Jammu: Not every Kashmiri is a terrorist, says Omar

Strongly condemning the Red Fort blast that claimed 13 lives and injured scores, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, on Thursday, said that “not every Kashmiri Muslim was a terrorist” and that “innocent people should not be dragged into it”. The CM said that there were few elements who always tried to disturb peace. (HT File)

Fielding media queries here after attending the 19th convocation of University of Jammu, Abdullah said, “Any amount of condemnation would be too small. No religion allows merciless killings of innocent people. The investigations have been initiated but not every resident of J&K is a terrorist and every resident is not standing with the terrorists”.

The CM said that there were few elements who always tried to disturb peace. “There are only a few people who have always tried to vitiate peace and communal harmony. Unfortunately, when we look at every resident of J&K, especially Kashmiri Muslims through the same prism and give an impression that every Kashmiri Muslim is a terrorist, then it becomes very difficult to keep the people on the right path,” he added.

Abdullah hoped that the perpetrators of the brutal attack get caught and given severe punishment.

When asked about involvement of highly educated doctors in the Red Fort attack, he said, “Haven’t you seen university professors involved in terrorism earlier? I still remember them. Where it has been written that educated people don’t fall into such things, they do,” he said.

The CM, however, expressed shock as to why the LG’s administration didn’t ensure full action when it dismissed employees found involved in anti national activities.

“I am shocked over the fact that when these people were terminated from government jobs for their involvement in anti-national activities, then why the investigations were not taken to a logical conclusion. Simply terminating them from jobs was not enough. If the government had evidence then what action under law was initiated against them… why they were not prosecuted under law. The result is in front of us,” he said.

Since August 2019, nearly 80 government employees have been terminated by the LG’s administration in Jammu and Kashmir for their terror links and anti-national activities. The recovery of an AK-47 assault rifle from the locker of Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather at Anantnag medical college had blown the lid off a well-knit terror module that was being operated by “white collared” doctors from Kashmir.

Dr Rather, a resident of Kulgam, had left the medical college after serving as a senior resident until October 24, 2024.

In 2023, the LG’s administration had dismissed Dr Nisar–ul-Hassan, who was posted in the medicines department of the SMHS Hospital Srinagar, for his alleged anti-national activities. However, Dr Hassan was appointed by Al-Falah University at Faridabad, from where the terror module was being operated.

Following the Red Fort blast, security forces have picked up several suspects from Kashmir.