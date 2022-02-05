On hijab row, BJP counters Rahul Gandhi, says why don't you make it mandatory

The Karnataka hijab row escalated on Saturday with teh BJP attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the issue. Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said by letting hijab come in the way of the education of the students, the future of the daughters of India is being robbed off. The BJP from its official Twitter handle slammed Rahul Gandhi for communalising education and said if hijab is "very much essential" to get educated, then why doesn't Rahul Gandhi make it mandatory in states ruled by the Congress.

Amid the ongoing row of colleges not allowing hijab-clad students inside the campus, Karnataka BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said the government will not allow "Talibanisation". "There is no scope for Hijab or any such thing in the schools. Schools are the temples of 'Sarasvati' (Goddess of knowledge). It is the duty of the students to learn and abide by the regulations of the school," he said.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said once this demand is fulfilled, they will seek permission to wear Burqa and then to construct a mosque inside the school.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting on Friday on the row and asked educational institutions to follow existing uniform related rules.

Protests continued on Saturday as hijab-clad students took out rallies demanding their right to wear the hijab in classrooms. Raising slogans like 'We want justice' and 'Gundagardi Nahi Chalegi' (Hooliganism will not be tolerated), Muslim students staged demonstrations in the district headquarters town of Kalaburagi.

In Udupi too, a similar demonstration took place where students came to the campus wearing Burqa and sought permission for Hijab. Protesting against wearing Hijabs inside the classroom, Hindu boys and girls started coming to some schools and colleges wearing saffron scarves.

