Home / India News / On I-Day in UP, Hindu Mahasabha takes out Tiranga yatra with Godse's photographs: Reports

india news
Updated on Aug 16, 2022 08:37 PM IST
Hindu Mahasabha national president Yogendra Verma said their activists carried out the yatra with photographs of several revolutionaries, including Godse.
A video of the yatra surfaces on social media,(Source: Twitter)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Hindu Mahasabha has courted yet another controversy by taking out a Tiranga yatra with photographs of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse on Independence Day in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, news agency PTI reported.

In a video of the yatra that surfaced on social media, a portrait of Godse can be seen placed atop a vehicle while members of the Hindu Mahasabha marching behind.

Hindu Mahasabha national president Yogendra Verma on Tuesday said their activists carried out the yatra with photographs of several revolutionaries, including Godse, on August 15.

"We believe that Godse had taken steps against Gandhi's policy, which was against the nation," PTI quoted Verma as saying.

He said Godse was compelled to assassinate Gandhi because of the policies that he pursued, news agency IANS reported.

"Godse fought his own case and the government should make public all that he said in court. The government does not want the people to know why Gandhi was assassinated. Some of the policies of Gandhi were anti-Hindu. During partition, 30 lakh Hindus and Muslims were killed and Gandhi was responsible for this," IANS quoted Verma as saying.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
hindu mahasabha nathuram godse mahatma gandhi independence day muzaffarnagar
