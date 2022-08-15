On Independence Day, PM Modi makes 5 pledges for India's future | WATCH

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the next 25 years were 'crucial' for India's development and future, and made five pledges, or 'paanch praan', to the people of the country. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on India's 75th Independence Day, the prime minister called on 130 crore Indians to unite in their love for the country and its heritage and to fight against discrimination and slavery of their fellow citizens.

The five pledges made by PM Modi were:

> To work towards the development of India

> No form of slavery or subjugation, and to erase all forms of colonial baggage,

> To display pride in the heritage of the country,

> To find unity among 130 crore Indians, and

> That all citizens, including the prime minister, chief minister and other leaders, must fulfill their duties as citizens.

First Pran - Goal of Developed India

Second Pran - Remove any trace of colonial mindset

Third Pran - Take pride in our roots

Fourth Pran - Unity

"We have to keep India first... this will pave the way for nation to be united."

The prime minister - who began his speech by paying tribute to a long line of freedom fighters, including those from the tribal communities, women leaders and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru - also called out to young people who will be 50 years old in 2047, when India celebrates its 100th year of independence.

"I urge youth to dedicate next 25 years of their lives for nation's development; we will work towards development of entire humanity."

The PM also spoke at length about India being an 'aspirational society'.

"India is an aspirational society... changes are powered by a collective spirit. People of India want positive changes and also want to contribute towards it. Every government has to address this aspirational need," he said, reminding citizens 'when we attained freedom sceptics doubted our development... but they did not know there is something different about our people..."

