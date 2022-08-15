Independence Day 2022 LIVE | Congress will oppose attempts to…: Sonia Gandhi
- 76th Independence Day: The grand celebrations include hoisting of national flag across the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Follow LIVE updates here
India is all decked up to celebrate its 76th Independence Day today on August 15, the day which marked the end of British rule after two centuries. Under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, several events have been held over the last 75 weeks to celebrate the 75 years of India's independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the tricolour at 7.30am and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The Independence Day ceremony and PM Modi's speech can watched live on national television channels, Hindustan Times website, and different online streaming channels.
Follow all the updates here:
Aug 15, 2022 10:27 AM IST
Congress will oppose attempts to put leaders like Gandhi, Nehru, Patel in dock: Sonia Gandhi
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi extended her greetings on the occasion of Independence Day and said, "In the last 75 years, India has made a global mark in science, education, health, information technology and other areas through the sheer hard work of talented Indians. Read more…
Aug 15, 2022 10:15 AM IST
Mehbooba Mufti alleges Kashmiris threatened to hoist tricolour
Aug 15, 2022 09:49 AM IST
Independence Day: Rahul Gandhi quotes Nehru from ‘tryst with destiny’ speech
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quoted India's first prime minister Jaawaharlal Nehru from his iconic ‘tryst with destiny’ speech to extend greetings on the Independence Day.
Aug 15, 2022 09:41 AM IST
Nitish Kumar hoists tricolour as his Patna residence
Aug 15, 2022 09:32 AM IST
PM Modi ditched teleprompter for Independence Day speech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sidelined teleprompter and used paper notes for his speech in the national capital on Monday, reported ANI.
Aug 15, 2022 09:09 AM IST
Independence Day celebrations at Vidhan Bhavan, Lucknow
Aug 15, 2022 09:01 AM IST
PM Modi concludes speech with Bharat Mata ki Jai, Vande Matram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his speech with the slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram.
Aug 15, 2022 08:59 AM IST
Corruption, nepotism two big challenges: PM Modi
PM Modi raised concern over corruption and nepotism, saying “corruption is eating up my country like termites.”
“And nepotism is snatching opportunities from all - let us pledge to rid India of these.”
Aug 15, 2022 08:51 AM IST
PM Modi's powerful message on women's dignity
Emphasizing on the dignity of women, PM Modi said, “It is important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lower the dignity of women.”
Aug 15, 2022 08:44 AM IST
To 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan', there is necessity to add 'Jai Anusandhan': Modi
“We always remember Lal Bahadur Shastri ji's slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Later, AB Vajpayee added 'Jai Vigyaan' to this slogan. Now, there is another necessity to add - 'Jai Anusandhan' (research and innovation). Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan aur Jai Anusandhan,” PM Modi said.
Aug 15, 2022 08:40 AM IST
PM stresses on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', calls for need to take it forward as 'Jan Andolan'
Modi said that the Aatmanirbhar Bharat becomes the responsibility of every citizen, every government, every unit of the society.
“Aatmanirbhar Bharat, this is not a government agenda or a government programme. This is the mass movement of the society, which we have to take forward,” he added.
Aug 15, 2022 08:37 AM IST
I dedicated myself to Gandhi's dream of caring for the last person: Modi
“Mahatma Gandhi's dream of caring for the last person, his aspiration of making the last person capable - I dedicated myself to that. As a result of those eight years and experience of several years of independence I can see a capability, on 75 years of independence,” PM Modi said.
Aug 15, 2022 08:28 AM IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoists the tricolour at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurled the tricolour at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur. After hoisting the flag, Bhagwat said that India will give message of peace to world.
Aug 15, 2022 08:26 AM IST
PM talks about 'panch pran' from Red Fort
Prime Minister Modi called on the people of India to take 'panch pran' (five pledges) for a developed nation. "First, to move forward with bigger resolves and resolve of developed India; Second, erase all traces of servitude; Third,be proud of our legacy; Fourth, strength of unity; and fifth, duties of citizens which includes the PM and CMs," he said.
Aug 15, 2022 08:14 AM IST
PM urges youth to make India developed country by 2047
Prime Minister Modi urged the youth, who will turn 50 at 2047, to take an oath to make India a developed country by 100 years of Independence.
“When we take an oath, we make it happen. That’s why when I spoke about Swachh Bharat in my first speech, there was a movement,” he said.
Aug 15, 2022 08:11 AM IST
MI-17 helicopters showered flowers at the Red Fort
Aug 15, 2022 08:07 AM IST
India is ray of hope for the world: PM
PM Modi said that there is hope from India and the reason is the skills of 130 crore Indians.
Aug 15, 2022 08:04 AM IST
'Sceptics of India's development trajectory didn't know this soil is special'
“When we attained freedom there were many sceptics who doubted our development trajectory. But, they did not know there is something different about the people of this land. They did not know that this soil is special,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
Aug 15, 2022 08:01 AM IST
India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi
Reiterating that India is the mother of democracy, Modi said that the country has proved that it has a precious ability, and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years.
Aug 15, 2022 07:57 AM IST
PM says it's the day to bow before great personalities like Nehru, Patel, Shastri
Be it those who fought for independence or built the nation -Dr Rajendra Prasad, Nehru ji, Sardar Patel, SP Mookerjee, LB Shastri, Deendayal Upadhyaya, JP Narayan, RM Lohia, Vinoba Bhave, Nanaji Deshmukh, Subramania Bharati -it's the day to bow before such great personalities: PM
Aug 15, 2022 07:48 AM IST
PM pays tributes to freedom fighters who fought against British rule
This nation is thankful to Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and our innumerable revolutionaries who shook the foundation of the British Rule: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort
Aug 15, 2022 07:43 AM IST
PM Modi says country grateful to Gandhi, Bose
PM Modi said the country is grateful to Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and Babasaheb Ambedkar who gave their lives on the path of duty.
“Every India is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India- be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begun Hazrat Mahal,” he added.
Aug 15, 2022 07:37 AM IST
PM addresses the nation on 76th Independence Day
Prime Minister Modi congratulated all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. He said it is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve.
Aug 15, 2022 07:34 AM IST
PM Modi unfurls tricolour, to address nation
Prime Minister unfurled the tricolour for the 9th time from Red Fort.
Aug 15, 2022 07:23 AM IST
PM Modi arrives at Red Fort
PM Modi has arrived at Red Fort and was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt.
Aug 15, 2022 07:17 AM IST
PM Modi to address the nation shortly. Watch LIVE
Aug 15, 2022 07:16 AM IST
PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi. He will proceed to Red Fort to unfurl the national flag and address the nation from the Red Fort.
Aug 15, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Day to be proud of India's culture, vibrant democratic tradition: Amit Shah
Extending the greetings on Indias's 76th Independence Day, Union home minister Amit Shah said it is a day to be proud of India's culture, vibrant democratic tradition and achievements of 75 years.
“Keeping the national interest paramount, Modi ji is fulfilling the dream of our brave (freedom) fighters of a strong and self-reliant India. On the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, I appeal to everyone to contribute by working hard in this continuous development journey to make India a vishwaguru again before the centenary year,” he tweeted in Hindi.
Aug 15, 2022 06:56 AM IST
Defence minister Rajnath Singh hoists tricolour at his Delhi residence
Defence minister Rajnath Singh unfurled the tricolour at his Delhi residence to mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence.
Aug 15, 2022 06:41 AM IST
Independence Day 2022: UP CM pays tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom
Aug 15, 2022 06:37 AM IST
Bihar CM extends Independence Day greetings
“Greetings and best wishes to all the people of the state and countrymen on the occasion of 76th Independence Day," Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said in a tweet.
Aug 15, 2022 06:26 AM IST
Google Doodle: What kite-flying signifies - India @75
Today's Google Doodle has been illustrated by Kerala-based artist Neethi to celebrate India's 75 years of independence. The doodle shows people celebrating the day by flying kites, which is a longstanding symbol of independence. Read more…
Aug 15, 2022 06:20 AM IST
US joins India to honour its democratic journey: Biden
“As people around the world, including nearly four million proud Indian-Americans, celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence on August 15, the United States joins the people of India to honor its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring message of truth and non-violence,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement.
Aug 15, 2022 06:13 AM IST
PM Modi extends greetings on Independence Day 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day.
