On PM Modi's 'bhai-bhatijawad' comment, Congress says, 'Probably he meant...'

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on the 76th Independence Day, Congress leader Pawan Khera said the occasion is not for raising political issues but the tradition has been changed by PM Modi himself. It is not mandatory to reply to such low-level tradition, Pawan Khera said adding that PM Modi has not kept any of his Independence Day promises. Also Read | Today's narcissist govt: Sonia Gandhi's jibe at BJP in Independence Day message

"What happened to the promises of ₹15 lakh, doubling the income of the farmers, house for all," the Congress leader said.

On PM Modi's ‘bhai-bhatijawad’ comment, Pawan Khera said, "I think it is an internal issue of the BJP -- the nepotism of the Bharatiya Janata Party... Only PM Modi can clarify whether his attack was on his own ministers or their sons. We don't know whom he attacked. But the country expected him to submit a report card of the last 8 years."

Row over video targeting Nehru, his exclusion from Karnataka govt ad

"Independence Day is a historic day and today's occasion is more significant because it is the 75th year of Independence Day. From the ramparts of the Red Fort, glorious speeches have been made in past. But while the world was looking at the Red Fort, a matured speech was expected of him," the Congress leader said.

The Congress leader's criticism came as Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in her Independence Day message accused the Narendra Modi government of trivialising the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and said the Congress will never accept any attempt to insult national leaders like Gandhi-Nehru-Patel-Azad ji.

PM Modi in his speech said corruption and nepotism are two evils that India will have to fight. He said whenever he talks about nepotism, people think that he is talking about only politics. "But unfortunately, nepotism has penetrated many organisations in the country," PM Modi said. Giving the example of the sports sector, PM Modi said India always had talented athletes but Indian athletes are successful now as the selection is only based on talent, not nepotism.

The face-off between the BJP and the Congress has been going on over the history of India's freedom movement with the Congress accusing the BJP of 'distorting' history for political gains. The BJP on Sunday released a video blaming Nehru for Partition, while Congress said Savarkar originated the two-nation theory. Another row broke out as the Karnataka government excluded Nehru's photo from the list of freedom fighters in an advertisement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON