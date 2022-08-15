Civilian, cop injured in two terror attacks in J&K on Independence Day

A civilian and a police personnel were injured in two terror attacks that took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the day India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day.

In both attacks, terrorists used grenades. In the first attack in Budgam district, terrorists hurled a grenade in the Gopalpora Chadoora area, injuring a civilian, identified as Karan Kumar Singh. The area has been cordoned off.

Singh was shifted to a Srinagar hospital and his condition is stated to be stable.

Shortly after that, terrorists hurled a grenade at a police control room in Batamaloo locality of Srinagar, resulting in minor injuries to a police personnel. Here too, the area has been cordoned off.

The attacks came a day after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar's Nowhatta in which a police constable, Sarfaraz Ahmad, succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Terrorists, riding a two-wheeler, had fired at a police party near Redpora Park in Sazgari Pora.

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was injured in the encounter.

"Police personnel namely Ct Sarfaraz Ahmad R/O Batote Ramban who was injured yesterday during an anti-terrorist "operation, succumbed to his injuries & attained martyrdom. We pay rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Harshit Sabarwal Online journalist based in New Delhi. I read about global conflicts and the drug war in Mexico. ...view detail