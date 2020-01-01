On India China border dispute, Army chief Naravane hints at eventual solution

india

The new army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday said maintaining peace and tranquillity along the India-China border could lead to an eventual resolution of the border dispute.

Addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, Naravane stressed that military capabilities along the northern borders will be strengthened.

“We have the Line of Actual Control with China. The border question is yet to be settled. However, we have made a lot of progress in maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border. And by maintaining peace and tranquillity, we will be able to set the stage for an eventual solution,” he said.

He also said that the armed forces were fully ready to deal with any security challenge facing the nation.

“I am assuring the people of the country that armed forces are fully prepared to keep the country secure. We will not allow any harm to come to the country. We are fully alert round-the-clock. Our forces are fully capable of dealing with any challenge,” he said after a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

He said the army will enhance its capabilities along the northern borders as the focus in the past had been on the western boundary with Pakistan.

“While we have been giving attention in the past to our western front (border with Pakistan), the northern front also requires equal amount of attention. And it is in that context we are now going in for enhancement of our capacities along the northern border,” he told reporters, adding that the armed forces were fully prepared to deal with any challenge.

The India-China border dispute covers 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it.

Both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

General Naravane said his priority would be to keep the Army operationally prepared at all times.

“This will happen as a result of modernisation. We will continue to build capabilities, particularly in north and northeastern regions. We will also lay emphasise on raising security awareness among our rank and file and also pay special attention to the issue of human rights,” he said.

In his 39-year military career, Naravane has commanded a Rashtriya Rifles battalion, raised an infantry brigade, led a strike corps and headed the Army Training Command. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Naravane was part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka and has also served as India’s defence attache to Myanmar.

Naravane is considered to be a China expert and also has vast experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and India’s North-east.

