On International Women's Day, Chhattisgarh CM interacts with women cops fighting Naxal terror

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai interacted with women police personnel on the occasion of International Women's Day at Dantewada. The police personnel from Danteshwari Fighters and Bastar Fighters forces shared their life experiences with him.



“I was the Sarpanch of my village. My husband and I were active in improving the village. Both of us had to face threats for development work. We were pressurised to stop development works. We were asked to close our school and Anganwadi. I was deeply hurt by this,” Pokeshwari Salam, a police personnel of Bastar Fighters, said at the event.



“I decided to oppose Naxals. I felt the need to empower myself after understanding the problems of my society and I became a fighter. Today I feel more powerful than my husband,” she added.



A Chhattisgarh Police personnel speaks during her interaction with chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai at an event to mark International Women's Day.

Hailing the courage of Salam, the chief minister said,"I also started my political journey as ‘Panch’. With public support, I became Sarpanch, MLA, MP, Minister at the Centre and now I am serving as the Chief Minister of the state.”

Another police personnel Sheetal said that her family and village were affected by Naxal terror. She added that her Dada's brother was killed for supporting Salwa Judum and the Naxals kept pressurising her father's sister to join their party. Sheetal said her uncle suffered mental issues due to constant stress.

“I pursued education even under difficult circumstances because I believed in the power of education, but I am sad that I am still unable to return to my village,” she added.

“Sheetal Ji, I am very sad to hear about the tough times you and your family went through due to Naxal terrorism. But you have raised an important issue which is very close to my heart. Education and that too women's education. I also believe in the power of education. And I believe that if a man is educated, only one person is educated, but if a woman is educated then the whole family is educated," Sai said.



“This is the power of women's education. Our government is completely dedicated to women's education. I hope that after listening to your story, women of Chhattisgarh will be inspired to get education,” he added.



Sai also stated that the children of Silger and Tekalgudem Puvarti were taken on a tour of the capital Raipur which gave them new exposure.