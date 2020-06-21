e-paper
Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
On International Yoga Day, Uttarakhand govt to set up yoga and natural medicine cell

The Yoga and Natural Medicine Cell will hold a meeting of the advisory committee once every four months, where the problems and new suggestions of the establishment will be discussed in detail.

india Updated: Jun 21, 2020 23:40 IST
Suparna Roy | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The Uttarakhand government on Sunday announced setting up of a Yoga and Naturopathy Medicine Cell at the Ayurveda directorate in the state.(FILE PHOTO.)
         

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Uttarakhand government on Sunday announced setting up of a Yoga and Naturopathy Medicine Cell at the Ayurveda directorate in the state.

The announcement was made by Harak Singh Rawat, minister for AYUSH in the state.

Rawat said that with increasing practice of yoga, many yoga centers and institutions are being established and integrated across the state, but there is no section or board of the state government in place for validation and control of all the institutions.

“In order to solve such problems, the Yoga and Natural Medicine Cell is being established. We hope that the establishment will pave the way for employment opportunities for Yoga instructors and students taking courses in the field of Naturopathy,” Rawat said.

A statement issued by the Uttarakhand Ayurveda and Unani Services department mentioned that the cell will be responsible for registering and maintaining records of Yoga and Naturopathy institutes in the state, ensuring that such places follow norms of the Clinical Establishment Act if they are giving medical services, conducting inspections every two years, setting up a syllabus or course structure for these centers, spreading awareness and conducting research regarding yoga and naturopathy among other roles.

A seven-member advisory committee will also be formed in the state for solving issues related to employment generation, give suggestions on spreading awareness about yoga and natural medicine. The members of this committee will not be given any additional wages.

The Yoga and Natural Medicine Cell will hold a meeting of the advisory committee once every four months, where the problems and new suggestions of the establishment will be discussed in detail.

