On JNU clashes, ABVP claims ‘politicisation’, RJD, NSUI slam ‘inhumane act’

Clashes on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi have triggered sharp reactions from the student organisations and political parties. The ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad), linked to the RSS, and left-wing student union AISA (All India Students Association) hurled allegations at each other over attacks on students as several were left injured. An FIR, the Delhi Police said on Monday, has been filed against unknown ABVP students over a complaint by the JNUSU (Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union), the SFI (Students' Federation of India), another left-wing group, and the DSF (Democratic Students' Federation).

The violence started reportedly over a hostel mess serving non-vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Navmi. ABVP members were accused by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh of creating a ruckus over the cooking of non-vegetarian food. On the other hand, ABVP members alleged that members of Left-wing student outfits disrupted a prayer ceremony.

At least six students were reported to have been injured. Photos were shared by both sides that captured the chaos at the university. In a statement, the ABVP alleged "politicisation of Ram Navmi and Iftaar celebrations by Left organisations."

As the controversy brews, charged reactions have been pouring in. "What is the purpose of an org. like @ABVPVoice which deals in pure violence? The env. in JNU is once again ruined by such an inhumane act. The right to protest is guaranteed. Such organisations should be expelled from all the univ for spoiling the future of many (sic)," the Congress's student wing, NSUI (National Students' Union of India), tweeted.

In a tweet, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD wrote: "This brazen attempt by rogue #ABVP goons to implement the RSS’s template of “One size fits all” is highly condemnable. Who are these morons to decide what one should eat? Hitting girls at #JNU is cowardice and shows RSS and its affiliate’s mindset towards women. (sic).

In a statement, the Delhi Police on Monday morning said: "We received a complaint from a group of students who are members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA in early morning of April 11, 2022 against unknown ABVP students. Accordingly, we have a registered an FIR under section 323/341/509/506/34 of Indian Penal Code. Further Investigation is on to collect factual, scientific evidence and identify the culprits."

The ABVP is also likely to file a complaint soon.

