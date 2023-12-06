On Karni Sena chief murder accused, new claims: 'Good at studies, brainwashed'

Jaipur: Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. The police have identified two shooters allegedly involved in the audacious crime.

Jaipur: Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena supporters burn tyres during a protest over the killing of their leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, outside the Metro Mas Hospital in Jaipur. (PTI)

The police have accused Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji of being involved in the murder. They have also announced a reward of ₹5 lakh each on them.

The father of Nitin Fauji told PTI that his son had gone to get his car repaired on December 9 and was missing since then.

"My son went to Mahendragarh to get the car repaired at 11 am on December 9. There has been no contact with him ever since," he said.

The news agency also talked to the accused's classmate Deepak, who said he was very good at studies.

"Nitin was my classmate. He was very good in studies and later decided to join the Army. He prepared for his physical (exam) and later joined the Army. I don't know who brainwashed him, and now his name has emerged out of nowhere," he added.

Nitin Fauji (ANI)

Meanwhile, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's murder has prompted protests in Jaipur and other parts of the state.

Rajput leader Raj Shekhawat has demanded that the "bullet be answered with the bullet."

"Those who are responsible for the murders should be encountered; this is the demand of society," he added.

He was shot dead inside his house. Shekhawat claimed he was not provided security despite receiving threats.

One of the attackers was killed in the incident.

"The killers had come to his house on the pretext of discussing something. In this incident, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and one of his bodyguards were shot. An accused accompanying the killers was also shot, and he has died. Raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants. We spoke to the Haryana DG, and assistance has been sought. The Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility for the murder; they will be arrested soon," the Rajasthan DGP had said.

