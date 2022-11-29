On Kashmir Files, Israeli diplomat has ‘different opinion’ than IFFI jury head who called it 'propaganda'

Israel's Consul General to Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani on Monday expressed disagreement with his fellow countryman and filmmaker Nadav Lapid who called 'The Kashmir Files' a “propaganda” and “vulgar” movie. In his speech at the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Lapid, the jury head, said he was "disturbed and shocked" to see the film being screened at the prestigious film festival.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.

"I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life", Lapid said.

'The Kashmir Files' was part of the Indian Panorama Section at IFFI and was screened on November 22.

Reacting to Lapid's remark, Shoshani said he had watched the film and has a “different opinion” than Lapid.

“I saw the Kashmir file and met the cast. I have a different opinion than Nadav Lapid. After his speech, I told Nadav my opinion,” the Israeli diplomat said in a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley following the killings of members of the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The Kashmir Files caused much controversy following its release in theatres on March 11 as critics said the sole purpose of the movie was to demonise Kashmiri Muslims. The film, however, received endorsement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who slammed the “whole ecosystem” for "trying very hard to discredit the film."

"The makers of the film had the guts to portray the truth. Whatever they thought the truth is, they tried to put it out. But these people have not tried to accept or welcome this truth and they don’t want the world to see the film," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others. Kher attended the special screening of the film at the 53rd IFFI on November 22. The nine-day-long film gala ended on November 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON