On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talks about Kargil war, Amrit Mahotsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon people to pay tributes to soldiers who made the nation proud in 1999, a day ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday. "It is only natural to be filled with emotions in respect for the one who raises the Tricolour for the country. This feeling of patriotism unites us all," PM Modi said while addressing Mann Ki Baat.

"Tomorrow, i.e. July 26 is also Kargil Vijay Diwas. The Kargil war is a symbol of the valour and discipline of our armed forces, which has been seen by the whole world. This time this glorious day will also be celebrated in the middle of 'Amrit Mahotsav'. That's why it becomes even more special. I would like you to read the thrilling story of Kargil and salute the heroes of Kargil," PM Modi added during his monthly radio programme.

PM Modi said this year August 15 is special as the country will be entering its 75th year of Independence. He also said that Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is not about the government but about the sentiments of 1.30 billion Indians. Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the Centre to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

"It is our great fortune that we are witnessing 75 years of the freedom for which the country waited for centuries. You will remember, to celebrate 75 years of Independence, Amrit Mahotsav started from Sabarmati Ashram of Bapu on March 12," he said.

"Bapu's Dandi Yatra was also revived on this day, since then, from Jammu and Kashmir to Puducherry, from Gujarat to the northeast, programmes related to Amrit Mahotsav are being celebrated across the country," he added.

The Prime Minister said several programmes related to Amrit Mahotsav are also being organised continuously by the government and social organisations. One such event which is going to be held this time on August 15 will be an effort related to the national anthem, he said.

The Union ministry of culture has created a website for the occasion, rashtragaan.in, so that more and more Indians sing the national anthem, PM Modi said. "With the help of this website, you will be able to record the national anthem by singing it, you will be able to join this campaign. I hope you will definitely join this unique initiative," he added.

Just like the freedom fighters of the country united for freedom, people will have to unite for India's development. "We have to live for the country, work for the country and in this even small efforts bring big results."