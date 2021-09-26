On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi urges people to observe World Rivers Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday a river is not a physical thing but a living entity and urged people to observe World Rivers Day and keep in mind the importance of the water body has in our lives as he addressed the nation through his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme. “We remember many days and celebrate different types of days. If you ask the young sons and daughters in your house, they will be able to give you a list of such days. But there is one more day that we all should remember and this day is such a day that is very consistent with the traditions of India. It is about connecting with the traditions with which we have been associated for centuries. This is 'World Rivers Day,” he said.” PM Modi, who concluded his official three-day visit to the United States, said during the 81st edition of Mann Ki Baat.

PM Modi also said that proceeds from the ongoing special e-auction of gifts he receives will be dedicated to the government’s flagship project 'Namami Gange'. The government has set up a dedicated site — pmmementos.gov.in — to display and e-auction the mementoes that are priced between ₹100 and ₹30,000. Visitors to the site can filter through the mementoes on the basis of theprice range.

Last month, PM Modi talked about Sanskrit, legendary hockey player Major Dhyanchand, forays made by young Indian entrepreneurs in the field of space and India’s growing startup ecosystem during the Mann Ki Baat programme. The Prime Minister also urged the country to continuously maintain its commitment to the Swacchh Bharat, or Clean India campaign.