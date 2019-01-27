PM Modi’s mementos to be auctioned, funds used for Namami Gange

In a unique auction, the mementos that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received during his tenure will be put on auction over two days starting today. The auction, held at National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Delhi, will begin at 12 noon today and end on Monday, January 28.

The funds raised from the auction of the mementos will go to the government’s flagship project ‘Namami Gange’.

A dedicated site — pmmementos.gov.in — has been set up to display and e-auction the mementos that are priced between Rs 100 and Rs 30,000. Visitors to the site can filter through the mementos on the basis of price range.

One can also filter through the mementos on the basis of material brass, ceramic, cloth, glass, gold, metallic item etc. Each product has been listed with a short description including its dimensions, weight and who gifted the memento to the prime minister.

A 2.22 kg silver plate, gifted to the prime minister by former BJP MP C Narasimhan, priced at Rs 30,000, is the most expensive memento in the catalogue with a blue brocde shawl with tassels being the least expensive at Rs 200.

The only gold-plated memento on auction is an idol of Radha and Krishna the base price for which has been set at Rs 20,000. The 4.76kg idol was gifted to the prime minister by the Mandvi Nagar Palika in Surat.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 11:19 IST