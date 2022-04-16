On MP's action in Khargone, Salman Khurshid asks 'what respect is left for patriotism?'

Amid communal violence in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone and the government's decision to bulldoze the houses of the accused, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid asked what respect is left for patriotism when the State “chooses to bypass rule of law.” In a Facebook post, Khurshid said Muslims are hurt when their “children are attacked in pointless hate”, calling on the governments to give up the "policy of divide and rule at home”.

“Muslims, as always will lay down their lives for the nation. But are hurt when their children are attacked in pointless hate. When the State chooses to by pass rule of law and destroy homes and lives what respect is left for patriotism?” the former union minister wrote.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government razed houses of some people, mostly Muslims, who were allegedly involved in the stone-pelting on a Ram Navami procession.

Around 52 houses and shops were demolished over four days after Sunday’s communal violence. As many as 42 FIRs have been registered so far, of which 35 are against Muslims and 7 against Hindus. In all, 144 people have been arrested, most of them Muslims.

On Thursday, Chouhan justified the demolition while promising homes for people affected in the Khargone riots.

"Shouldn't bulldozers be used against those who trouble the poor? The houses of the poor were burnt in Khargone. They should not worry as 'Mama' will build their houses. We will recover from those who burnt their houses," said Chouhan, referring to himself in the third person.

Khurshid said that the governments and non-State actors who attack Muslim citizens for self-promotion must realise they attack the noble dream of Hindu-Muslim unity.

"We cannot live by stone pelting and demolitions alone. Former unjustified by felt injustice and the latter arrogant misuse of the law. A divided nation will never rule the world so give up the policy of divide and rule at home. Faith must replace Fear, not be fear," he added.

