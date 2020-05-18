e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / On NREGA outlay, Rahul Gandhi tweets thank you to PM Modi. Then takes a dig

On NREGA outlay, Rahul Gandhi tweets thank you to PM Modi. Then takes a dig

On Sunday, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while laying out the final tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, said the government will now allocate an additional Rs 40,000 crore to MGNREGA to provide employment boost.

india Updated: May 18, 2020 16:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (HT Photo)
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (HT Photo)
         

Former congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving a 66% jump in the allocated budget for the flagship rural job guarantee scheme initiated during the Congress rule. However, he ended his congratulatory note by taking a dig at the PM for one of his statements regarding the scheme in parliament.

“The Prime Minister has approved an additional budget of Rs 40,000 crore for the MNREGA scheme created during the UPA era. We express our gratitude to him for understanding the vision of the scheme and for promoting it,” tweeted the Congress leader.

Gandhi ended his tweet message with “#ModiUturnOnMNREGA”. He also tagged a short video clip featuring the PM.

 

In it, the PM can be heard saying, “MNREGA aapki vifaltaon ka jeeta jagta smarak hai (MNREGA is a testimony to your failures).”

On Sunday, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while laying out the final tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, said the government will now allocate an additional Rs 40,000 crore to MGNREGA to provide employment boost. This amount is in addition to a little over Rs 61,000 crore budgeted for 2020-21.

There has also been a revision of wages under the scheme from Rs 182 per day to Rs 202, keeping in mind the exodus of migrant labourers to villages.

The FM’s announcement was part of a slew of measures announced by the government for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), agriculture, migrant workers, defence, businesses, and other segments.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In