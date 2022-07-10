On Nupur Sharma, KCR asks why should envoys apologise, lauds SC judges

Telangana chief minister and TRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday hit out at the BJP for not doing enough when its former spokesperson Nupur Sharma created a global uproar through her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad.

Rao, also known as KCR, said the country's ambassadors apologised when a functionary of a political party “spoke nonsense”. He also lauded Supreme Court justice JB Pardiwala for making a few strong observations in the case while refusing to entertain a petition from Sharma.

Addressing a press briefing, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief said, “One BJP spokesperson (Nupur Sharma) spoke nonsense and our delegates/ambassadors apologised in other countries. Why should the country apologise when the BJP has done something wrong.”

“After the Supreme Court judges said that what she has done was wrong, what did they (BJP) do? Brought a few retired judges and made them write a letter to the CJI that the SC has crossed the line,” Rao was quoted as saying by news agenc

“I salute Justice Pardiwala and Justice Surya Kant. Please keep the same spirit to save India from these evils. Karnataka HC judge is being threatened by the BJP,” Rao added.

On July 1, a vacation bench of Justices Kant and Pardiwala had severely reprimanded Sharma for her comments against the Prophet, saying her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire" and that she was "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country".

Refusing to entertain Sharma's plea for clubbing FIRs lodged in various states against her for the remarks, the bench had said they were made either for cheap publicity, political agenda, or some nefarious activities.

Soon after, a group of former judges, former IAS officers and defence services veterans came out in protest stating the bench crossed the "Laxman Rekha".

The group said the apex court's comments had left an "indelible scar on the justice system of the largest democracy".

