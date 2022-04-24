On Museum for PMs, Modi on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ says, ‘A matter of pride'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the recently inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi is a “matter of pride” for the country. “The country has got a 'Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya', it has been opened for the people of the country. It's a matter of pride that we are remembering the contribution of the former prime ministers… it's connecting the youth of the country with them,” he said in the latest episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, his monthly radio address.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“People are donating many items to the museums, and are adding to the cultural heritage of India. Amid the pandemic, the focus on the digitisation of museums has increased. Young people must visit museums with their friends in the upcoming vacations,” PM Modi said.

The museum was inaugurated earlier this month by PM Modi. He was photographed buying the first ticket. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) described the facility as a ‘tribute to every Prime Minister of India'. In another statement, it had said, “Guided by the vision of PM Modi, the Sangrahalaya honours the contribution to every Prime Minister of India since independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.”

In his monthly radio address on Sunday, PM Modi also spoke about the need of water conservation with summer at its peak in many states, pandemic and other issues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Now scientists are discussing 'Theory of Everything' where everything in the universe can be assimilated. On one side we invented zero while we also explored the idea of infinity. In Vedas and Indian mathematics, counting goes beyond billion and trillion,” he said.

He also stressed on the importance of going digital. “People should go for 'Cashless Dayout', now even in small villages and towns people are using UPI. It's benefiting both shopkeepers and customers. Online payments are developing a digital economy, everyday online transactions worth Rs.20,000 crore are taking place,” the prime minister added.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON