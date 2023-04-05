On Prakash Raj's ‘far more sensible’ tweet, Kichcha Sudeep says ‘he might say…’

After actor-politician Prakash Raj called Kichcha Sudeep a “far more sensible citizen to fall prey” to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Kannada superstar on Wednesday said he respects Raj as a filmstar. Several media reports speculated Kichcha Sudeep's induction into the BJP which Prakash Raj termed as “fake news” and alleged that a desperate BJP was spreading it ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls.

Karnataka chief minister BS Bommai and Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep.

“I strongly believe this is a Fake news spread by the desperate ,loosing BJP in Karnataka. @KicchaSudeep is far more sensible Citizen to fall prey (sic),” Prakash Raj said in a tweet.

When asked about his reaction to the tweet, Kichcha Sudeep said, “Prakash Raj might say what he wants to say but I respect him as a filmstar. I'm looking forward to his films.” He was addressing a press conference in Bengaluru alongside chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru where he extended his support for the BJP leader.

The actor, however, dismissed speculations about him contesting the upcoming state elections and said he will only campaign for the BJP.

"It is for some of the people he wants me to support. When I tell him that I'm supporting him I will go by what he wants [and] his requirements. I cannot campaign for everybody," Sudeep said.

Earlier in the day, an alleged threat letter was received by Kichcha Sudeep's manager Jack Manju and Sudeep's family members after which the police registered a case in the matter. He claimed that he knows the person who sent him the threat letter, adding that it was by someone from the film industry.

"Yes, I have received a threat letter and I know who sent it. I also know, it was by someone from the film industry. I will give them a fitting reply," he told reporters at Bengaluru airport.

"They know me and my residential address, which is why they sent the letter by post. I will bring everything out. I will reply to the threat letter," he added.

