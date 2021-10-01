Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / On Sivaji Ganesan's 93rd birth anniversary, Google pays tribute with Doodle
india news

On Sivaji Ganesan's 93rd birth anniversary, Google pays tribute with Doodle

Bengaluru-based artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi has created the Doodle, Google noted.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 06:27 AM IST
Sivaji Ganesan Google Doodle

Friday, October 1, marks the 93rd birth anniversary of late actor Sivaji Ganesan, and Google has paid tribute to the legendary thespian by coming up with a Doodle on him. Bengaluru-based artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi has created the Doodle, Google noted.

Actor Vikram Prabhu, the ace actor's grandson, was among those who shared the Doodle on Twitter. “Here is the #Googledoodle honouring the Legendary #SivajiGanesan on his 93rd birthday. Appreciate the people from Google India and their guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi for the doodle art. Another proud moment! Love him and miss him more every year,” Prabhu said in his post.

 

RELATED STORIES

Ganesan was born on October 1, 1928, as Ganesamoorthy in Villupuram in Madras Presidency (present-day Tamil Nadu) of what was then the British India. At the age of just seven, he left his home to join a theatre group. In December 1945, Ganesamoorthy portrayed Maratha ruler Shivaji in a play titled “Shivaji Kanda Hindu Rajyam.” Such iconic was his performance that the name stuck, and Ganesamoorthy earned the moniker of “Sivaji,” being known by that name for the rest of his life.

Though he was mainly active in Tamil cinema, where he made his debut in 1952's “Parasakthi,” Ganesan appeared in nearly 300 films, including those in languages such as Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. In a career that spanned nearly five decades, he won several awards, and was the first Indian actor to win a Best Actor award at an international film festival (Afro-Asian Film Festival in Cairo, Egypt), winning for his performance in 1960's “Veerapandiya Kattabomman.”

Ganesan, who also dabbled in politics, was described by the Los Angeles Times as the “Marlon Brando of south India's film industry.” He passed away on July 21, 2001, at the age of 72.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sivaji ganesan google doodle
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ordnance Factory Board to be dissolved today, staff retain service conditions

‘Everything's fine’: Punjab minister after Sidhu-Channi meeting to avert crisis

PM Modi to launch flagship schemes to make cities garbage free, water secure

India, Australia to conclude early harvest trade deal by December
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP