On Tripura violence, high court asks govt to list ‘preventive steps’ taken

AGARTALA: The Tripura high court on Friday ordered the state government to file affidavits listing the preventive measures taken and the state’s plan to scuttle the “design of stoking communal passion or to perpetrate in the violence”.

The high court bench comprising chief justice Indrajit Mahanty and justice S Talapatra, which took suo moto cognisance of the communal disturbance in the state, has ordered the government to file the affidavit on or before November 10. The court was told by the government that the violence took place during the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally against attacks on Durg puja pandals and Hindu temples in Bangladesh and two First Information Report (FIR) were registered in this context.

The bench, which praised the print media’s approach in reporting the violence, however, told the state that it must act against social media platforms to ensure that false, fictitious or fabricated news articles or visual footage do not come on social media and even if they do, they are removed at the earliest opportunity.

“This court calls upon the social media platforms to also act responsibly since today. Media has every right, as a part of their activities to publish the truth. It should not be allowed to be used to spread untruth and spread communal passion,” the bench said.

The bench referred to chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s instructions to officials to compensate people who suffered damages to their assets in the violence. “We direct the state to take urgent action in this regard so that the livelihood of persons who have lost their source of income can be restored at the earliest,” the court said.

The state’s top law officer, advocate general Siddhartha Shankar Dey, earlier in the hearing submitted a note on the sequence of events that led to the violence.

“As per estimate, a total of about 3,500 people attended the (VHP) protest rally. The people participating in the rally took protest march in the area of Panisagar, Rowa and proceeded towards Damcherra road. In view of this protest march, necessary police arrangement was made by North Tripura District Police. During the protest march, some clash took place between both communities. Allegations and counter-allegations have been made by both groups,” Dey’s note, reproduced in the high court’s order, said.

Citing 2 FIRs which had been registered in this context, the government’s note said 3 shops were alleged to have been burnt and 3 houses belonging to the Muslim community were reported to be damaged. “Allegations have been also made alleging damage to mosque. Allegations also have been made alleging theft of property and outraging modesty of women. Counter-allegation made in the FIR include abusing the rally, threatening with dire consequences and attacking the peaceful march,” the government’s note said.

“Subsequently, large gathering of Muslims assembled at various places in Unakoti and North Tripura District. By active deployment and persuasion, the people were dispersed. In order to maintain peace, restrictions under Section 144 Criminal procedure Code was imposed by Sub Divisional Magistrate Dharmanagar covering the area of Dharmanagar Sub Division,” the note cited in the court order said.

It said two more cases were also registered over the circulation of photographs and videos, which were unrelated to the October 26 violence, but were “being shown as relating to the present incident”, and had the potential to disturb the communal harmony.