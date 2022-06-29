On Udaipur killing, Kangana Ranaut 'numb'; Taslima Nasreen says Hindus not safe

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday took to Twitter and reacted to the grisly murder of a tailor in Udaipur for reported sharing a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, the former BJP spokesperson who had made controversial statements on Prophet Mohammad. "I am numb..," Kangana wrote on her Instagram story. Also Read | Udaipur murder: NIA team sent, internet snapped in Rajasthan, Section 144 imposed

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The beheading incident sparked widespread outrage with all political parties, and religious groups condemning the brutal killing. The killers released a video clip claiming responsibility for the incident. The tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was beheaded, was recently arrested by the police because of the same post. At 8pm, curfew was declared in seven police stations in Udaipur city.

Also Read | Udaipur: In video shot on June 17, accused warned he will start beheading

Screenshot of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story

‘In the name of God…’: Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the Udaipur killing

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"This man was beheaded in Udaipur today for supporting Nupur Sharma and jihadis made a video of the beheading. They forcefully entered his shop and chanted slogans of sar tan je juda...all this in the name of God! They beheaded Kanhaiya in Udaipur in the name of God...and then posed like this. Also made several videos I don't have courage or see those videos, I am numb..." Kangana Ranaut posted.

Watch: Udaipur murder accused arrested from Rajasthan's Rajsamad; CM Gehlot vows strictest punishment

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen said, "Fanatics are so dangerous that even Hindus are not safe in India." "Riaz & Gias brutally killed Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, in Udaipur and then uploaded the video of the killing on social media & happily declared that they killed & they can do anything for their prophet," the author tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, director of the Kashmir Files, said it's time for Qatar to "officially apologise" to all Hindus -- the context being the Muslim nations raising the issue of Nupur Sharma's statement with India. "It's becoming impossible to be a Truthful Hindu and survive in Hindu-sthan. To survive either become an Urban Naxal or become anonymous. Or be dead. Raliv, Galiv, Chaliv," Vivek Agnihotri tweeted. The author drew a parallel between the Udaipur incident with a recent incident in a Bangladesh college. Hindu college principal Swapan Kumar Biswas was reportedly garlanded with shoes around the neck "for defending a student who supported Nupur Sharma on social media".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Anupam Kher reacted to the beheading and tweeted, "Horrified...sad...ANGRY".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker said the incident is "despicable and utterly condemnable". "The perpetrators should be dealt with promptly and strictly, as per law! Heinous crime.. Unjustifiable! As one often says.. if you want to kill in the name of your God, start with yourself! Sick sick monsters!" Swara tweeted.

"There's NO justification for this murder. Punish the radicalised Muslim murderers swiftly," actor Richa Chadha tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON