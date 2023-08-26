On UP teacher making children slap classmate, BJP's Amit Malviya says ‘terrible idea but…’

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya on Saturday claimed that there was no communal angle in the Muzaffarnagar incident where a school teacher asked her students to slap a classmate. Quoting the police statement, Malviya said the teacher was asking students to hit the boy as punishment for not having learnt multiplication tables.

“It is no doubt a terrible idea to ask fellow students to beat another but there is no communal angle here, as is being alleged by usual suspects,” the BJP functionary claimed.

A video of the incident – which police said occurred in a school run from a private home in Khubbapur village – showed a school teacher asking her students to slap a boy from a minority community and also passing objectionable remarks against the community, sparking widespread outrage.

In the 39-second clip, the teacher, identified as Tripta Tyagi, could be seen sitting on her chair and encouraging students in her class to slap another boy for not learning multiplication tables.

"When we... spoke to the school principal, it emerged that the teacher had declared that mothers of Mohammedan children who do not pay attention to their education, those children’s education is ruined. In this connection, action will be taken,” said Satyanarayan Prajapat, the SP of Muzaffarnagar.

While the teacher was heard linking the child's education with his religion, as confirmed by the police, Malviya claimed the “members of professional outrage brigade” were not interested in the “well-being of the student as much as they are in his religious identity.”

“Shame on them for not even sparing children, if it helps them spread their hate agenda.”

Reacting to the incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on X, "Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like a school into a market place of hatred - there is nothing worse a teacher can do for the country."

"This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire. Children are the future of India - do not hate them, we all have to together teach love," he added.

