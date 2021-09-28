Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / On way to ED office, Maha minister Anil Parab says not clear about case details
india news

On way to ED office, Maha minister Anil Parab says not clear about case details

Stating that he had done no wrong, the Shiv Sena leader said he would fully cooperate with the federal agency.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 11:16 AM IST
Maharashtra minister Anil Parab talks to reporters ahead of his visit to the ED's office. (HT Photo)

Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab said he did not have a clear idea regarding which case he had been summoned as he made his way to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) office on Tuesday.

Stating that he had done no wrong, the Shiv Sena leader said he would fully cooperate with the federal agency.

On Saturday, Parab was issued a second summons by the ED which asked him to remain present before the agency’s officials on September 28 for questioning in connection with former home minister Anil Deshmukh’s bribery-cum-money laundering case.

Parab told reporters, “I am going to the ED office for the inquiry today. I will answer all their questions and fully cooperate with them. So far, it is not clear regarding which case I am summoned to. But I have already sworn on my daughter and Shiv Sena pramukh (late Balasaheb Thackeray) that I have not done anything wrong. Therefore I am going forward with the investigation."

The cabinet minister was summoned for the first time by the anti-money laundering agency on August 31. At the time, the minister had said he could not be present for interrogation as he needed to attend some already scheduled public functions.

The Hindustan Times had earlier reported the ED was trying to collect evidence against Parab and Deshmukh to prove allegations of bribery in transfer and postings of government officers.

(With inputs from Mumbai bureau)

 

