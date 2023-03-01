One dead, 7 injured in Kerala firecracker unit explosion

One person was killed and seven others were injured in a major explosion at a firecracker storage unit in Varapuzha of Ernakulam district in Kerala on Tuesday, police said.

The charred body of a person, who is yet to be identified, was recovered from the rubble.

Police added that the incident took place at around 5pm and at least 10 houses in the vicinity were severely damaged.

The charred body of a person, who is yet to be identified, was recovered from the rubble. Locals said a deafening sound of the explosion was heard in the vicinity.

Ernakualm district collector Renu Raj, who rushed to the spot after the explosion, said the fire is under control and the district administration will conduct an investigation into the incident.

Doctors of Aster Medicity said all injured persons were brought there and the condition of two of the injured is serious.

“It was a major explosion. Initially, it felt like an earthquake. The cracker unit was reduced to rubble in no time and at least 10 houses in the vicinity suffered serious damages. The said unit was functioning here for long,” said Varapuzha panchayat president Kochurani Joseph. Three of the injured persons were children, an eye witness said.

The cracker unit was situated in a densely-populated area and how such hazardous operations were allowed here must be investigated, locals said.

A joint team of police and fire force personnel are camping at the area.