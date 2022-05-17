One dead in terror attack on wine shop in high-security area of J&K's Baramulla

At least one person succumbed to his injuries after terrorists hurled a grenade on a newly established wine shop in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Three others also suffered injuries in the attack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to available inputs, the incident happened in the Deewan Bagh area of the district. The high-security zone area was cordoned off by police soon after the incident.

Officials said the terrorists lobbed the grenade towards the wine shop at the court road around 8.30pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The area was close to the office the DIG and SSP of Baramulla and top Army officers.

This is a developing story.

Further details awaited.