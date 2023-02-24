Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / One injured after terrorists open fire outside mosque in Kashmir's Anantnag

One injured after terrorists open fire outside mosque in Kashmir's Anantnag

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 24, 2023 08:14 PM IST

The man has been indentified as Asif Ganai, the son of late Ali Mohd Ganai; he is currently being treated at a hospital.

Son of a martyred head constable was injured in a firing by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Friday. The firing took place outside a mosque in Bijbehara's Hasanpora Tavela area, the Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

Security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational image)(PTI)

The man has been indentified as Asif Ganai, the son of late Ali Mohd Ganai; he is currently being treated at a hospital. The area where the firing took place has been cordoned off, the police further said.

More details to follow…

Security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational image)(PTI)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP