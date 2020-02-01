e-paper
One killed as Chhattisgarh Armed Forces soldier opens fire in Bastar

One killed as Chhattisgarh Armed Forces soldier opens fire in Bastar

The IG said that Dayashankar and Raviranjan sustained critical injuries while another Constable Mohammad Sharif came in the line of fire and sustained a minor injury in his leg

india Updated: Feb 01, 2020 22:57 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
According to the police, the reason why the soldier opened fire is yet to be ascertained and investigation is going on.
According to the police, the reason why the soldier opened fire is yet to be ascertained and investigation is going on. (SHUTTERSTOCK.)
         

A soldier of the Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) was killed in an internal fight in a camp located at Farsegarh police station of insurgency-hit Bijapur district on Saturday evening .

According to the police, the reason why the soldier opened fire is yet to be ascertained and investigation is going on.

“One jawan, Raviranjan, died during the course of evacuation from Farsegarh to Bijapur. The incident took place on Saturday evening when a quarrel broke out between two CAF jawans. We were informed that Constable Dayashankar Shukla fired upon Constable Raviranjan with his Insas, then fired upon himself,” IG Bastar, Surderaj P told Hindustan Times.

The IG further said that Dayashankar and Raviranjan sustained critical injuries while another Constable Mohammad Sharif came in the line of fire and sustained a minor injury in his leg

“Later Raviranjan died while the other two are serious,” the IG added.

