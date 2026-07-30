One killed, five injured in Manipur gunfight

Imphal One person was killed and five people, including two CRPF personnel, were injured during a gunfight between security forces and the Naga volunteers during a search operation in Bitiang on Wednesday, officials said.

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Three injured people were shifted to Noney district hospital while the two CRPF personnel were taken to a CRPF camp inImphal.

Officials are yet to confirm the details of the injured CRPF personnel. Officials aware of the matter said the personnel belonged to CRPF CoBRA commando unit.

The search operation was being conducted during a shutdown call given by a Naga body against an alleged commando action over village volunteers at Bitiang in the ethnic violence-hit state’s Noney district.

Ahe joint security team, including dog squads, continued the search operation in the area till 4pm but no individuals were apprehended, officials said.

A case has been registered at Khoupum police station in connection with the gunfight, they added.

According to local residents, the encounter took place when a CRPF’s commando unit was carrying out an operation at a Naga Village Guard (NVG) training camp on Wednesday.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said additional security forces, including Rapid Action Force and state police, have been deployed to control the situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said additional security forces, including Rapid Action Force and state police, have been deployed to control the situation. {{/usCountry}}

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The Working Committee of the Joint Tribes Council-Manipur announced the shutdown across Naga-inhabited areas, accusing the CRPF unit of an “unprovoked and cowardly attack” and alleged collusion with a Naga insurgent outfit, Zeliangrong United Front-Jenchui.