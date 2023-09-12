Maharashtra: One killed in Satara as online post sparks clashes, arson

One person was killed and 10 others suffered injuries when members of two communities clashed at a village in Satara district of Maharashtra following an “objectionable” post on social media, police said on Monday.

A car damaged after a clash between two groups over a controversial post on social media, at Pusesawali village in Satara district (PTI)

Satara police and district administration have refused to disclose the content and nature of the social media post, citing sensitivities involved in the case. They also refused to divulge the identity of the deceased and 23 accused arrested in the incident so far.

The incident took place at Pusesawali village in Khatao tehsil — around 150 km from Pune — on Sunday night, leading to tension between the two communities. Some houses were also set on fire by miscreants, a senior district official said.

“Two objectionable social media posts were uploaded by some miscreants which triggered riot-like situation in the area. One person has died and 10 others have been injured during the incident,” Satara district collector Jitendra Dudi said.

The administration has suspended internet across the district till Tuesday night as a precautionary measure. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have also been imposed, Dudi added.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 23 people after registering a case under Section 302 (murder) and those related to rioting and destruction of property under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“An incident involving an objectionable social media post occurred around 11 pm on Sunday. Some residents misunderstood the post as communal, posing a law-and-order situation on ground,” the Satara police said in a release.

A case under Section 295A (promoting enmity between two communities) has also been registered against two youngsters for posting an “objectionable” social media post and commenting on it. “We have detained both youngsters for questioning in connection with the derogatory post and comments,” the release added.

“The situation is under control and people must not believe in rumours...,” Satara superintendent of police Sameer Shaikh said.

Kolhapur range Inspector General Sunil Phulari made an appeal to people to maintain peace. “We are monitoring the situation closely and reinforcements have been stationed to prevent outbreak of violence,” he said.

