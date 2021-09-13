Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘One of the tallest leaders of Congress’: Manmohan Singh condoles Oscar Fernandes’ death, writes to his wife
india news

‘One of the tallest leaders of Congress’: Manmohan Singh condoles Oscar Fernandes’ death, writes to his wife

Manmohan Singh remembered how popular Oscar Fernandes was amongst the common people, who elected him to the Lok Sabha as their representatives five times
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Oscar Fernandes, who served as the Union minister of labour and employment in the first United Progressive Alliance government

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh reached out to erstwhile Union Minister Oscar Fernandes’ wife Blossom Fernandes to condole his death. Fernandes, a Congress veteran, passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Mangalore due to age-related ailments.

“I was deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the sudden and untimely demise of our beloved Shri Oscar Fernandes today. With his hard work, pleasant nature and popularity he became one of the tallest leaders of the Congress Party from Karnataka who helped the Congress Party in making many important decisions,” Singh wrote.

Fernandes, who served as the Union minister of labour and employment in the first United Progressive Alliance government, was a strong backroom man who also served as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary. He was known among the Congress workers for working 16-17 hours a day to get his party ready for elections. “When he was working in the party, the AICC office wouldn’t close before 3am,” senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad said in remembrance of Fernandes.

RELATED STORIES

Singh remembered how popular Fernandes was amongst the common people, who elected him to the Lok Sabha as their representatives five times. “His popularity among the common people of Karnataka is evident from the fact that Oscarji was elected five times to the Lok Sabha and two times to the Rajya Sabha,” Singh wrote.

“He was a gifted leader and an efficient administrator who served as a minister in the Central Government in the UPA Government. His services to the country, especially to the state of Karnataka, will always be remembered by the people of our country,” the former Prime Minister added.

Singh extended his wife Gursharan Kaur’s condolences to the late minister’s family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oscar fernandes manmohan singh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

With Covid-19 cases dipping, Kerala eases restrictions

WHO congratulates India for administering over 75 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses 

Afghan crisis can have catastrophic effect on regional stability: Jaishankar 

‘Citizenship an important right’: Gauhati HC cancels tribunal’s foreigner order
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP