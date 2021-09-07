Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Online puja, ban on visit of priests’: Goa issues norms for Ganesh Chaturthi
india news

‘Online puja, ban on visit of priests’: Goa issues norms for Ganesh Chaturthi

Officials, however, said that public festivities may be allowed by local bodies on a case-to-case basis in adherence to Covid-19 protocols. 
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 11:50 PM IST
The immersion ceremony of Ganesh idols will happen in a staggered manner between 5pm and 10pm, the SOP said.

The Goa government on Tuesday released standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations which will start from September 10 onwards, news agency PTI reported.

According to the SOPs, a ban has been imposed on priests visiting homes for rituals as well as households having Covid-19 patients have been prohibited from inviting guests or visiting others.

Priests can conduct online puja, and the state government also urged families to perform rituals pertaining to Ganesh Chaturthi by using technologies such as “YouTube or WhatsApp videos.”

The immersion ceremony of Ganesh idols will happen in a staggered manner between 5pm and 10pm, the SOP said.

Officials, however, said that the 'sarvajanik Ganeshotsav' (public festivities) may be allowed by local bodies on a case-to-case basis by following protocols such as wearing masks and sanitisers, and maintaining social distance, among others.

Leading up to one of the biggest festivals in India, several states have issued guidelines for citizens in order to contain Covid-19. Karnataka has also issued SOPs saying that no cultural events will be permitted in districts that have a positivity rate above two per cent. It also said that the night curfew will remain in effect throughout the five-day celebrations and that not more than 20 people can be present during celebrations and also the immersion ceremony.

RELATED STORIES

In Maharashtra, however, where Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with utmost grandeur, state health minister Rajesh Tope ruled out any curbs and said that the ruling dispensation is closely monitoring the situation in the state.

“During Ganeshotsav celebrations…gathering of crowds leads to an increase in the possibility of the spread of infection. This has been seen in other states,” Tope pointed out.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi festivities to be restricted to three days in Bengaluru: BBMP

He also used Kerala as an example to stress on the significance of following Covid-19 protocols. Meanwhile, Mumbai’s mayor Kishori Pednekar cautioned against celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi outside homes amid the increasing cases of coronavirus. “The third-wave [of Covid-19] is not coming, it is already here. It has already been declared in Nagpur,” she said. 

(With additional inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goa govt standard operating procedures ganesh chaturthi covid-19 coronavirus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Supreme Court gives bail to 97 convicts who served 20 yrs in Uttar Pradesh jails

PM Modi launches key education initiatives for ‘education revolution’

Bengal govt challenges HC order on Suvendu in his security guard’s death case

Kolkata teacher, son found murdered in flat; six detained: Police
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP