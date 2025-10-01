New Delhi, Only 23.1 per cent of India's elderly are engaged in post-retirement work, even though more than 73 per cent of such seniors expressed interest in later-life careers, a study by Agewell Foundation on the International Day of Older Persons said. Only 23% of India's elderly in post-retirement work despite 73% showing interest: Survey

For most of them, survival rests on fragile financial arrangements – 35.6 per cent depend on government pensions, 19 per cent on old-age pensions, 16.6 per cent on savings, and 14.2 per cent on family support. Nearly one in ten has no regular income at all.

It stands to reason then that the elderly may want to supplement their income even in their twilight years.

More than 73 per cent of seniors expressed interest in post-retirement careers, not merely for money but also for dignity, independence and staying active.

The study, conducted in September with 10,000 respondents aged 55 and above as a sample, found that only 23.1 per cent of older people are currently engaged in post-retirement work.

"India's elderly aspire not only for financial stability but also dignity, respect and purpose. Unlocking this potential through policy, corporate innovation, and family support can transform retirement from dependency to empowerment," Himanshu Rath, Founder Chairman of Agewell Foundation, said.

The survey revealed that seniors prefer structured employment opportunities , though volunteering and agriculture remain attractive options. Around 41.8 per cent consider post-retirement work essential for navigating longer lifespans.

But barriers remain steep.

Among those willing but unemployed, 80.3 per cent cited a lack of opportunities, 61.9 per cent struggled with digital illiteracy, and 57.9 per cent faced mobility issues. Awareness of government initiatives such as the SACRED portal was found to be negligible, at just 3.3 per cent.

The study also sheds light on fraying family bonds.

Only 12.5 per cent of respondents reported daily communication with younger members, while nearly two-thirds felt neglected. A significant 59 per cent said the emotional distance was driving their push for financial independence.

Seniors identified financial struggles , lack of communication within families , and health concerns as the biggest challenges of aging.

Many also observed peers in their 70s and 80s actively seeking work, underscoring both resilience and systemic gaps in social security.

Despite these hurdles, 87.5 per cent of seniors strongly agreed that staying active provided them with a sense of purpose. For most, meaningful engagement was defined not just by money, but by independence , dignity and self-respect.

The foundation urged policymakers to create structured senior jobs, incentivise corporates to design senior-friendly roles and boost digital literacy initiatives. It also called for civil society to strengthen volunteer networks and families to foster respect and autonomy at home.

