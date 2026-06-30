‘Only India can rival China on engineering workforce, talent pool’: Top US official

India is the only country on earth that fundamentally rivals China with respect to the depth of its engineering workforce and talent pool, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jacob Helberg said on Monday, heaping praise on India's technological prowess. US Under Secretary of Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg heaped praise on India's tech dominance. (ANI Video Grab)

He called India an "indispensable" partner in tech dominance and also noted how the country was progressing in the technology sector.

"India is especially interesting because it's not only a country with whom we have a deep values alignment, but India obviously is the only country on Earth that fundamentally rivals China, with respect to the depth of its engineering workforce and talent pool," he said at the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026.

"It has a true nascent technology ecosystem and is making some pretty incredible contributions at the application layer, which we think is absolutely essential for technology diffusion," he added.