'Only love...': Cong shares emotional photo of girl meeting Rahul Gandhi

Published on Sep 28, 2022 03:04 PM IST

The yatra is a 3,570 km march that began in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari and is due to finish in Kashmir over a 150-day period. It is expected to enter Karnataka by the end of this month.

Screengrab of the video during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala. (Twitter )
ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

The Congress on Wednesday shared videos of Rahul Gandhi leading the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and being greeted joyfully by a young girl who seems so delighted at meeting the Lok Sabha MP she breaks into tears. "No caption needed. Only love," the party wrote as it tweeted the video.

A second video showed Rahul Gandhi leading party workers and locals on the march and a third (among several shared online) shows him smiling and lifting a young child on his shoulders. "Lift them up... Be their support... Be their shoulder to lean on," the party said.

In the first video, the young girl bursts into tears after being allowed to join Rahul Gandhi as he marches along. Shedding tears of joy, she is comforted by him and he says, "Don't cry."

Also Read| Bharat Jodo Yatra: Kerala HC rejects PIL on traffic jam during Cong rally

In yet another video Rahul Gandhi is walking with two women in Wayanad; which is his Lok Sabha constituency. The party also tweeted a picture of celebrity Ramesh Pisharody and wrote, "Ramesh Pisharody, noted comedian, actor, and director, walks beside Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad."

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is now in Kerala's Wayanad and is in its 18th day.

