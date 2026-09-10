Only said 2 words ‘uncle and finger’: Toddler molested at play school in Rajasthan's Kota

A two-year-old child was allegedly sexually assaulted at a play school in Rajasthan's Kota. The police have lodged an FIR in the case and collected DNA samples from the girl and male staff members at the school.
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Based on a report by news agency PTI, the complaint, filed by the girl's family, stated that the toddler complained of abdominal pain on August 30.
When the treatment failed to bring relief to the child, the parents took her for another consultation, where marks around the child's private parts were revealed, raising the suspicion of sexual abuse.
After this, the family approached the police, filed an FIR, and cops launched an investigation into the matter.
Toddler said two words: ‘Uncle’ and ‘finger’
Kota City Superintendent of Police Tejeshwani Gautam said that the child underwent a medical examination at JK Lone Hospital and samples collected from her were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).
Gautam added that the girl was unable to clearly communicate what had happened to her, and her mother told police that she only said two words - "uncle" and "finger."
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The family further claimed that the girl appeared terrified and clung to her mother when brought before the school staff, particularly the sweeper.
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The family further claimed that the girl appeared terrified and clung to her mother when brought before the school staff, particularly the sweeper.
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"Taking the mother's statement into consideration, we registered the FIR. We cannot say whether the incident happened or not until the medical and FSL reports are received," said the SP.
Police have also reviewed CCTV footage from the school and surrounding areas for the last 10 days, but found no suspicious activity so far.
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Home/India News/Only said 2 words ‘uncle and finger’: Toddler molested at play school in Rajasthan's Kota
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