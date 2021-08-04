Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Only six ceasefire violations since pact with Pakistan, Centre tells Lok Sabha
india news

Only six ceasefire violations since pact with Pakistan, Centre tells Lok Sabha

In a written response in the Lok Sabha, Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said while there were 380 incidents of ceasefire violations in January and 278 in February, no such cases were reported in March.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 02:06 AM IST
Nityanand Rai said that during instances of unprovoked firings by Pakistan, immediate retaliation by the Indian Army and BSF is carried out(HT File photo)

Only six incidents of ceasefire violation have been reported since India and Pakistan agreed in February to strictly observe all agreements related to cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir among other sectors, the Centre said in Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written response in the Lok Sabha, Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said while there were 380 incidents of ceasefire violations in January and 278 in February, no such cases were reported in March. One case of ceasefire violation was reported in April, three in May and two in June. He added that during instances of unprovoked firings by Pakistan, immediate retaliation by the Indian Army and BSF is carried out

