Open rooms of Taj Mahal to find facts about Hindu idols: Petition in high court

The petition has sought a directive from the Allahabad high court to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to open 20 rooms inside the Taj Mahal in Agra.
The petitioner has sought directives from the high court to the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a committee to ascertain facts about Taj Mahal in Agra. (File Photo)
Published on May 08, 2022 09:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: A petition filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has sought directives to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to open 20 rooms inside the Taj Mahal in Agra to ascertain whether Hindu idols and inscriptions are hidden there.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) media in-charge of Ayodhya district, Dr Rajneesh Singh has filed the petition which is yet to come up for hearing. Advocate Rudra Vikram Singh is representing the petitioner in court.

“There is an old controversy related to the Taj Mahal. Around 20 rooms in Taj Mahal are locked and no one is allowed to enter. It is believed that in these rooms there are idols of Hindu gods and scriptures,” said Dr Rajneesh Singh.

“I have filed a petition in high court seeking directives to ASI to open these rooms to ascertain facts. There is no harm in opening these rooms and setting to rest all controversies,” said Singh.

In the plea, the petitioner has sought directives from the court to the state government to constitute a committee that would examine these rooms and look for any evidence related with Hindu idols or scriptures there.

It may be pointed out that several right -wing organisations claim Taj Mahal to be Tejo Mahalaya, a Hindu temple.

