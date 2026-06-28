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Operation Amistad: Indian assistance reaches Venezuela after massive earthquake devastation

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said the relief package includes a Field Hospital Unit, medicines, medical equipment.

Updated on: Jun 28, 2026 11:39 am IST
By HT News Desk
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India has sent humanitarian assistance to Venezuela in the wake of the massive earthquake that caused widespread devastation in the country.

A 41-member team of the Indian Army, from the 60 Para Field Hospital, including nine medical officers, being deployed in Venezuela to support humanitarian relief efforts as part of 'Operation Amistad'.(@adgpi)

India has dispatched a field hospital unit, medical personnel and humanitarian relief supplies to earthquake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad, as rescue teams continue searching for survivors amid mounting casualties and widespread destruction.

The assistance comes as Venezuela grapples with the aftermath of powerful earthquakes that have killed at least 1,430 people. Tens of thousands remain missing more than three days after the disaster struck, with rescue crews racing against time to locate survivors trapped under collapsed buildings. The earthquakes have compounded challenges in a country already facing economic turmoil and political instability.

Announcing the development, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said the relief package includes a Field Hospital Unit, medicines, medical equipment and other essential supplies to support ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.

“The contingent comprises 41 personnel, including nine medical officers, and is equipped to provide emergency medical care, trauma management, life-saving surgical support and other essential healthcare services to those affected by the earthquake,” the statement added.

 
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