Operation Bluestar's 37th anniversary today, tight security in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar was a military action ordered by then PM Indira Gandhi to flush out Sikh militants holed up in Harmandir Sahib Complex (Golden Temple) in Amritsar. The operation that was carried out between June 1 and June 8.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 05:23 AM IST
Police personnel patrol the streets of Amritsar, on the eve of 37th anniversary of Operation Bluestar in Amritsar on Saturday.(PTI Photo)

Many Sikh organisations have planned programmes to celebrate 37th anniversary of Operation Bluestar on Sunday. the military operation was conducted by the army in 1984 to flush out militants hiding in the Golden Temple complex, on June 6.

The Punjab government has tightened the security across the state, especially Amritsar, where Golden Temple is situated. The Amritsar commissionerate police have said they will deploy more than 6,000 cops to keep a vigil across the city.

A flag march was conducted by the police from Hall Gate to Heritage Street that leads to the Golden Temple on Thursday.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex Sikh religious body, said last week that it will display the bullet-ridden holy saroop of the Guru Granth sahib on Operation Bluestar's anniversary this year.

The saroop, which was installed in the sanctum sanctorum at that time, was hit by a bullet during the army action in 1984.

The decision was taken following a special meeting of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive committee.

Addressing a press conference, SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said the Sikh community can never forget the events of 1984.

Operation Bluestar was a military action ordered by then PM Indira Gandhi to flush out Sikh militants holed up in Harmandir Sahib Complex (Golden Temple) in Amritsar. The operation that was carried out between June 1 and June 8, 1984 claimed several lives and left the shrine damaged.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards after Operation Bluestar, triggering a further wave of retaliation in which nearly 3,000 Sikhs were killed.

