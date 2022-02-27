Operation Ganga: India sets up control rooms at Poland, Romania borders, dedicated Twitter handle

The ministry of external affairs on Sunday set up 24x7 control centres to assist the evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine through border crossing points with Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovak Republic. A dedicated Twitter handle, ‘OpGanga Helpline’ has also been activated.

In a press release, the MEA shared the numbers for these control rooms. The helpline numbers for the MEA control in Poland are +48225400000, +48795850877 and +48792712511. The stranded Indians can also write an email to controlroominwarsaw@gmail.com.

Indians stranded in Romania can reach the control on these numbers: +40 732 124 309, +40 771 632 567, +40 745 161 631 and +40 741 528 123. The email address for contacting the MEA control room in Romania is controlroombucharest@gmail.com.

Students stranded in Hungary can Whatsapp the control room on the number +36 308517373 for any assistance.

The helpline numbers for MEA control rooms in Slovak Republic are +421 252631377, +421 252962916 and +421 951697560. To reach the same via email, Indians can write to hoc.bratislava@mea.gov.in.

Regarding the dedicated Twitter handle, the ministry wrote, “Please direct all related queries to @opganga (twitter handle).”

India on Saturday began the evacuation of stranded citizens as Russia intensified its offensive against Ukraine. The Ukrainian airspace was shut for civil aircraft operations on February 24 soon after the Russian military began its advances.

“Since the airspace in Ukraine is shut, the MEA has identified land evacuation options from Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania,” foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said. So far, the Indian government has managed to fly three special flights of Air India through neighbouring countries to bring back stranded citizens.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine said on Twitter urged citizens to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with the Indian government officials there using the helpline numbers.

"The situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the Embassy is working continuously with our Embassies in our neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens," it wrote, besides asking citizens to follow curfew wherever it is in place amid heavy firing in some of the Ukrainian cities.

